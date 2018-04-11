2,301 Shares in Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr raised Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.15 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial set a $160.00 target price on Shopify Inc (US) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

NYSE SHOP traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,880.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.60 and a beta of 1.29. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

