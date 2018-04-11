Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,188 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Matinas BioPharma worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 84,226 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Matinas BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 195.09% and a negative net margin of 7,558.92%.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th.

Matinas BioPharma Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing antifungal and anti-bacterial therapeutics for the treatment of various infections in the United States. It develops orally delivered therapeutics based on cochleate delivery technology, a proprietary lipid-based drug delivery platform.

