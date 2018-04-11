Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,684 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 34.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $80,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of DORM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. 211,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,720. The company has a market cap of $2,271.01, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $227.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/virtu-financial-llc-buys-new-position-in-dorman-products-inc-dorm-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.