Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,172 MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDCA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MDC Partners by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDCA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on MDC Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ MDCA opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $411.97, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. MDC Partners has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.70 million. MDC Partners had a net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that MDC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

