Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spherix Inc (NASDAQ:SPEX) by 190.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,477 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Spherix worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SPEX stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Spherix Inc has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Spherix Inc (NASDAQ:SPEX) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/virtu-financial-llc-has-112000-holdings-in-spherix-inc-spex-updated-updated.html.

About Spherix

Spherix Incorporated is an intellectual property company that owns patented and unpatented intellectual property. The Company is a patent commercialization company focused on generating revenues from the monetization of intellectual property. The Company acquires intellectual property from patent holders in order to maximize the value of the patent holdings by conducting and managing a licensing campaign.

Receive News & Ratings for Spherix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spherix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.