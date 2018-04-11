Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of SITO Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SITO Mobile by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SITO Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITO Mobile by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITO stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -1.13. SITO Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). SITO Mobile had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. equities analysts expect that SITO Mobile will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SITO Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SITO Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of SITO Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann raised shares of SITO Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

