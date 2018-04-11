Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Virtusa worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtusa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after buying an additional 58,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,972,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtusa news, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $191,308.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $553,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,527,004.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,897 over the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,289.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Virtusa Co. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.81 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/virtusa-co-vrtu-shares-bought-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.