Visa (V) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Visa by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,702,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $909,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,911,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,394,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,068,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,732 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,292,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $346,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,188,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,019,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

V stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $242,525.22, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

