Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a $135.40 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Visa stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.72. 9,005,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517,392. The company has a market cap of $242,525.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Visa by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,702,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $909,979,000 after buying an additional 5,966,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,710,132,000 after buying an additional 2,986,301 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Visa by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $341,221,000 after buying an additional 2,632,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,911,973,000 after buying an additional 2,628,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Visa by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,394,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,068,613,000 after buying an additional 1,919,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

