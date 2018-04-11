Visio (VISIO) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Visio has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Visio has a total market cap of $272,706.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00057731 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035672 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013806 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00128393 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022582 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00453635 BTC.

About Visio

Visio is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,014,379 coins and its circulating supply is 51,014,379 coins. Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject. The official website for Visio is www.visioplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Visio

Visio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visio must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

