Vivendi SA (VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

VIVHY stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $33,438.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vivendi had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Vivendi will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA is a France-based company engaged in media and content businesses. It operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. It operates through several segments. Its Universal Music Group segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music, exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

