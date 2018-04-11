Vodafone (VOD) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.67 to $28.56 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.26 price objective on shares of Vodafone in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77,222.19, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Vodafone has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 383,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Vodafone by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,330,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,535 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vodafone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vodafone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

