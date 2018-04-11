VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) vs. Vodafone (VOD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vodafone (NASDAQ: VOD) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Vodafone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vodafone and VEON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone 1 0 9 1 2.91 VEON 0 3 2 0 2.40

Vodafone currently has a consensus price target of $31.96, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. VEON has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 145.73%. Given VEON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VEON is more favorable than Vodafone.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vodafone and VEON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone $52.29 billion 1.51 -$6.91 billion $0.89 33.22 VEON $9.47 billion 0.43 -$483.00 million $0.06 39.00

VEON has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vodafone. Vodafone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VEON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vodafone pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. VEON pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Vodafone pays out 194.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VEON pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Vodafone and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone N/A N/A N/A VEON -5.66% -7.68% -1.79%

Volatility and Risk

Vodafone has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vodafone beats VEON on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc has a strategic alliance with SoftBank Corp. for commercial and operational support to multinational enterprise customers operating in Japan. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., formerly VimpelCom Ltd., is a provider of communications services. The Company operates as personal internet platform. It integrates powerful data analytics and artificial intelligence, with a fresh take on messaging capabilities. It enables its users and communities to connect by voice, text, picture and video through a designed interface.

