BNP Paribas Boosts Vodafone (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 245

Vodafone (LON:VOD) had its price objective increased by BNP Paribas from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 245 ($3.46) in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 253 ($3.58) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.96) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.82) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.82) price target on shares of Vodafone in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 250.35 ($3.54).

Shares of Vodafone stock opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.91) on Wednesday. Vodafone has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.39).

Vodafone Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

