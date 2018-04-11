Vodafone (LON:VOD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 220 ($3.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS set a GBX 285 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Vodafone in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 253 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250.35 ($3.54).

VOD stock opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.91) on Wednesday. Vodafone has a 52 week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.39).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vodafone (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Citigroup” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/vodafone-vod-pt-lowered-to-gbx-220-updated.html.

About Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.