Voise Trading 15.4% Higher This Week (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Voise token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and HitBTC. During the last week, Voise has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voise has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $796,828.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00787281 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00172798 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,887,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voise is an Ethereum based music streaming platform. VOICE tokens are the framework for the Voice´s environment, serving as the currency that rewards content creators and is charged to the streamers. “

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, EtherDelta, TOPBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is not possible to purchase Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Voise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.