Volex Group (VLX) Price Target Cut to GBX 90 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Volex Group (LON:VLX) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.34) to GBX 90 ($1.27) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.

VLX opened at GBX 64.70 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Volex Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86 ($1.22).

In related news, insider Adrian Chamberlain purchased 24,986 shares of Volex Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.80 ($28,252.72).

About Volex Group

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and vacuum cleaners.

