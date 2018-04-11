Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen Group (VOW3) a €222.00 Price Target

Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) received a €222.00 ($274.07) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Societe Generale set a €188.00 ($232.10) target price on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €181.00 ($223.46) price objective on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($259.26) price objective on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €191.64 ($236.59).

ETR VOW3 traded up €1.58 ($1.95) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €173.16 ($213.78). 1,743,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen Group has a 1-year low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 1-year high of €192.30 ($237.41).

About Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

