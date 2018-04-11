Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($197.53) price target on Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a €205.00 ($253.09) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €191.64 ($236.59).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €1.58 ($1.95) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €173.16 ($213.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen Group has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($237.41).

Volkswagen Group Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

