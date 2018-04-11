Independent Research Analysts Give Vonovia (VNA) a €42.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNA. National Bank Financial set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €46.50 ($57.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS set a €50.00 ($61.73) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.66 ($55.13).

ETR:VNA traded down €0.23 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €39.80 ($49.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a one year low of €32.29 ($39.86) and a one year high of €42.68 ($52.69).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. It operates through three segments: Rental, Extension, and Sales. The company offers apartments; and sells single units and buildings or plots of land, as well as provides property-related services. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 333,381 residential units, 85,421 garages and parking spaces, and 3,405 commercial units, as well as managed 58,969 units for other owners.

