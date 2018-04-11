Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.97. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.18% and a negative net margin of 697.03%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $61,667.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $382,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,457 shares of company stock worth $1,529,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 285,806 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3,214.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

