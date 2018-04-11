Nord/LB Analysts Give VTG (VT9) a €52.00 Price Target

VTG (ETR:VT9) received a €52.00 ($64.20) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on VTG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($64.20) target price on VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($53.70) target price on VTG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. VTG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.39 ($58.50).

VT9 stock traded down €0.80 ($0.99) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €47.60 ($58.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,566. VTG has a 12 month low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €50.70 ($62.59).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/vtg-vt9-given-a-52-00-price-target-by-nord-lb-analysts-updated-updated.html.

VTG Company Profile

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

Receive News & Ratings for VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.