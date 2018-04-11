vTorrent Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (VTR)

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One vTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004184 BTC on exchanges. vTorrent has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $7,603.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, vTorrent has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001768 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.90 or 3.36371000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00228979 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoCoin (ECO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002161 BTC.

About vTorrent

vTorrent (VTR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,533,658 coins. The official website for vTorrent is vtorrent.info. The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto.

Buying and Selling vTorrent

vTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase vTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vTorrent must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

