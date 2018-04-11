Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Raised by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.0% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 100.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157,681.02, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,648.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.60 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

