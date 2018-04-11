Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey (WPC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,393,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,157,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,172,000 after purchasing an additional 164,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 106,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,633.99, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.92 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Peter Farrell bought 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $125,925.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,910.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,108.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion.

