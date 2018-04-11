W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have $318.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grainger expects its fiscal 2018 earnings per share at $12.95-$14.15. The mid-point of the guidance reflects 18% year-over-year growth driven by better-than-expected fiscal 2017 operating performance, benefits from lower corporate tax rate under the U.S. tax legislation and incremental share buybacks. The company anticipates sales growth at 3%-7% for the fiscal. Grainger will benefit from pricing initiatives, digital marketing strategies, focus on improving cost structure and efforts to bring its Canadian business back to profitability. It also remains focused on improving services to customers and consistent direct-to-customer shipping. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past six months.”

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded W. W. Grainger from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs restated a neutral rating on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, March 19th. UBS began coverage on W. W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on W. W. Grainger from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.85.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.85. 588,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,448. The stock has a market cap of $16,081.49, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. W. W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $298.14.

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. W. W. Grainger had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that W. W. Grainger will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $2,132,531.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,703.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas E. Watson acquired 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $256.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,758 shares of company stock worth $7,911,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. W. Grainger by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in W. W. Grainger by 224.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in W. W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in W. W. Grainger by 10.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,554,000 after buying an additional 31,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W. W. Grainger by 447.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,283,000 after buying an additional 164,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/w-w-grainger-gww-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

W. W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.