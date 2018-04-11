Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $23.69 Million Holdings in W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of W. W. Grainger worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of W. W. Grainger by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of W. W. Grainger by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new position in shares of W. W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW traded down $12.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,081.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. W. W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $298.14.

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. W. Grainger had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that W. W. Grainger will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $2,132,531.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,703.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas E. Watson bought 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $256.51 per share, with a total value of $50,019.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,638 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 price target on W. W. Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. W. Grainger from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.54.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

