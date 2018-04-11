WA Space Price Tops $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (WA)

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, WA Space has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WA Space has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2,401.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WA Space coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00793372 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00173256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00064298 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WA Space Profile

The official website for WA Space is www.wa3529.com.

Buying and Selling WA Space

WA Space can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy WA Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WA Space must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WA Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

