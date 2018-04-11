Wagner Bowman Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,497,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,462,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,174,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,186,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $806,872,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,941,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $684,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,949 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,777,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,841,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150,893.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

