Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Citigroup (C)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,541,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,402,000 after acquiring an additional 256,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,591,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,752,000 after acquiring an additional 817,162 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,118,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,906,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,367,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,123,000 after buying an additional 103,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.69.

C opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178,465.39, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

