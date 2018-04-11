6,626 Shares in iShares Inc. (IEMG) Purchased by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in iShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of iShares by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 11,029,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,889,506. iShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

