Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,056. The firm has a market cap of $149,916.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

