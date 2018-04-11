American Century Companies Inc. Sells 153,250 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 153,250 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $252,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 40,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,519. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149,916.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

