Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.04 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $100.80. 6,304,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,986. The stock has a market cap of $149,916.50, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

