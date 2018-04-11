Walt Disney (DIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Disney's shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Falling subscriber base and higher programming costs at ESPN are the major concerns. The company is hurt by decrease in advertising revenues owing to a decline in average viewership and lower rates. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, the company's long list of franchises continues to reap hefty box-office revenues. The upcoming launch of its multi-sport streaming service, ESPN Plus, is a positive.”

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.13 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walt Disney to $135.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.09. 3,298,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,645. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $149,916.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

