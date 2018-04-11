WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

WANdisco stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279. WANdisco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “WANdisco (WANSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/wandisco-wansf-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software worldwide. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

