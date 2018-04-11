Warburg Research Analysts Give Encavis (CAP) a €7.70 Price Target

Encavis (ETR:CAP) has been given a €7.70 ($9.51) price objective by Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €7.80 ($9.63) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.15 ($8.83) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.79 ($9.61).

Shares of Encavis stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.52 ($8.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,837. Encavis has a 52 week low of €5.85 ($7.22) and a 52 week high of €7.15 ($8.83).

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, formerly Capital Stage AG, is a Germany-based producer of electricity from renewable energy sources. The Company invests in solar and wind parks, which it also operates. The Company divides its activities into four segments: Solar Parks, which is engaged in acquisition and operation of ground mounted photovoltaic (PV) parks; Wind Parks, engaged in acquisition and operation of onshore wind parks; Institutional Clients, which, through Encavis Asset Management AG, offers customized portfolios or fund solutions for investments in renewable energies, and Technical Services, responsible for technical operation and maintenance of PV parks.

