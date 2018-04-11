Warburg Research Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Cancom (COK)

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COK. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($97.53) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.00 ($127.16) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($77.78) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cancom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €86.17 ($106.38).

COK stock traded up €4.50 ($5.56) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €94.50 ($116.67). The stock had a trading volume of 273,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 52-week low of €47.44 ($58.57) and a 52-week high of €83.05 ($102.53).

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

