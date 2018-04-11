Washington Federal (WAFD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

WAFD stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,905.91, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Washington Federal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Washington Federal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

