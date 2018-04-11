Washington Prime Group (WPG) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WPG shares. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on shares of Washington Prime Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 28,198 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $183,005.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

WPG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 2,160,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,916. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,265.24, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.93 million. analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

