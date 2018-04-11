FinnCap Raises Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Price Target to GBX 263

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) had its target price hoisted by FinnCap from GBX 208 ($2.94) to GBX 263 ($3.72) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of WATR stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.39). 6,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,619. Water Intelligence has a 1 year low of GBX 100.91 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 227.10 ($3.21).

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

