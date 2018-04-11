Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTS opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2,563.69, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTS. Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $681,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 6,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $526,063.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,332. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

