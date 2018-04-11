Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Watts Water estimated that its organic sales to increase around 3% operating margin to expand between 50 and 70 basis points in the year due to higher volume and pricing actions. In addition, restructuring benefits will drive margin performance in 2018. Also, Watts Water’s focus on new product innovation will drive growth. Further, the company will benefit in 2018 from the U.S. tax reform. Upbeat trends in ABI and Dodge Momentum Indexes signal positive conditions in the non-residential market which bodes well for Watts Water’s performance. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Watts Water's top-line remains challenged by foreign-exchange headwinds and delivery timing issues. Also, raw material price inflation might dent margins in the upcoming quarters.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on WTS. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,563.69, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.35 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other news, insider Munish Nanda sold 6,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $526,063.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,249,308.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

