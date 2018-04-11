Waves Community Token Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $8.73 million and $11,887.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00012803 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Tidex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00789477 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00172939 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00065447 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Waves Community Token Coin Profile

Waves Community Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,597 coins. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Waves Community Token Coin Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptomate, Coinrail, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Tidex, Exmo, Bitcoin Indonesia, YoBit, Exrates, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Kuna and Binance. It is not possible to purchase Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waves Community Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.