Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00054623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitcoin Indonesia, Kuna, Liqui and Coinrail. Waves has a market capitalization of $377.46 million and $18.43 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00201648 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00124795 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001890 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00120174 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00205686 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00064959 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is wavestalk.org. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is a custom blockchain tokens platform designed for large-scale business and consumer adoption. Waves was created to make the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to ordinary businesses and end users. The platform launched in 2016 and was designed from the ground up to address the shortcomings of existing blockchain services. The result is an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy token operations (creation, transfer, exchange) and a straightforward user experience, as well as dealing with critical long-term issues such as speed and scalability. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitcoin Indonesia, Bittrex, Binance, COSS, Upbit, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Kuna, Cryptomate, Exmo, HitBTC, Coinrail and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

