WAX Trading Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (WAX)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Huobi and Coinbene. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $112.59 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00854373 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014404 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00174712 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00063387 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,008,898 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbene, Tidex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

