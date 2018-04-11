Wayfair Inc (W) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.74.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,420 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $335,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $49,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,839.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,632 and sold 78,656 shares valued at $7,095,187. 56.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wayfair by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,527.05, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.37. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

