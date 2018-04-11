WayGuide Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:WAY)

WayGuide (CURRENCY:WAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One WayGuide coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. WayGuide has a total market cap of $356,142.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WayGuide was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WayGuide has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00085664 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000747 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016013 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029530 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001057 BTC.

WayGuide Profile

WayGuide is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2016. WayGuide’s total supply is 100,040,708 coins. WayGuide’s official website is wayguide.club.

WayGuide Coin Trading

WayGuide can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy WayGuide directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WayGuide must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WayGuide using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for WayGuide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WayGuide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.