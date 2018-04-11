WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (AADR) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AADR opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF Company Profile

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

