We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 1,376 Texas Instruments (TXN)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 915.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $5,145,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 9,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $1,093,658.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,719.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 757,632 shares of company stock worth $83,306,399 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $97,847.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

